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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 9

Cam Schlittler will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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