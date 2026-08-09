Cam Schlittler And Yankees Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 9

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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