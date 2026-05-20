Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 20
Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -140 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schlittler is 6-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.