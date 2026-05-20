Cam Schlittler And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 20

Schlittler is 6-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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