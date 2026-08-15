Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 15

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.21 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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