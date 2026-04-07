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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Athletics On April 7

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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