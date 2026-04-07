Cam Schlittler And Yankees Face Athletics On April 7

Schlittler is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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