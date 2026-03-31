Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Yankees On March 31

Raleigh had a .247 BA, .359 OBP and .589 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .948, which ranked 4th in MLB, and he scored 110 runs. In 705 plate appearances, he hit 60 home runs (1st in MLB) and drove in 125 runs (3rd in MLB). Raleigh recorded 14 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Max Fried (1-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.