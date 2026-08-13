Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 13

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .270 OBP and .301 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 26 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Yankees.

Max Fried makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.

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