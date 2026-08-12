Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Yankees On Aug. 12

Raleigh is hitting for a .159 BA, .264 OBP and .299 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 26 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.