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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Yankees On Aug. 12

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .159 BA, .264 OBP and .299 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .564 and he has scored 26 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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