Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Yankees On Aug. 11

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .267 OBP and .303 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 26 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ryan Weathers (5-7) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.