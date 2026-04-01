Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1

Raleigh is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .190 SLG with a 54.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .440 and he has scored no runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Cam Schlittler (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.