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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Yankees On April 1

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, April 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .190 SLG with a 54.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .440 and he has scored no runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will look to Cam Schlittler (1-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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