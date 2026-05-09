Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face White Sox On May 9

Raleigh is hitting for a .169 BA, .250 OBP and .345 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 13 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (1-1 with a 5.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.