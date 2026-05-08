Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On White Sox On May 8

Raleigh is hitting for a .175 BA, .258 OBP and .358 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 13 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Sean Burke (2-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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