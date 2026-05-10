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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face White Sox On May 10

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .244 OBP and .336 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 13 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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