Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face White Sox On May 10

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .244 OBP and .336 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 13 runs. In 164 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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