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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Tigers On Aug. 6

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .266 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 26 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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