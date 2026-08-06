Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Tigers On Aug. 6

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .266 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 26 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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