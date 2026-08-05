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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 5

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .266 OBP and .310 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 26 runs. In 346 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Anderson (4-4) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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