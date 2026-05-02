Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Royals On May 2

Raleigh is hitting for a .186 BA, .272 OBP and .380 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 13 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.63 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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