Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Royals On May 1

Raleigh is hitting for a .192 BA, .275 OBP and .392 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 13 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. Raleigh has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Cole Ragans (1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

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