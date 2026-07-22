Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Reds On July 22

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .269 OBP and .305 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 24 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Brady Singer gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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