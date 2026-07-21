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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Reds On July 21

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .266 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 24 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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