Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Reds On July 21

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .266 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 24 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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