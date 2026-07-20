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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Reds On July 20

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .267 OBP and .298 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 23 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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