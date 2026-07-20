Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Reds On July 20

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .267 OBP and .298 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 23 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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