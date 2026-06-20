Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Red Sox On June 20
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .259 OBP and .308 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .567 and he has scored 17 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.
Connelly Early (5-5 with a 3.81 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.