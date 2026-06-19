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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Red Sox On June 19

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .249 OBP and .310 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 16 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Orioles.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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