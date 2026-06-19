Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Red Sox On June 19

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .249 OBP and .310 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .559 and he has scored 16 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Orioles.

The Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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