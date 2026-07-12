Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Rays On July 12

Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .269 OBP and .311 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 23 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Ian Seymour (6-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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