Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Rays On July 11

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .262 OBP and .309 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 23 runs. In 271 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.

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