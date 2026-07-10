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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Rays On July 10

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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