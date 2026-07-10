Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Rays On July 10

Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .266 OBP and .315 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 23 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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