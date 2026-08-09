FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 9

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .270 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 26 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (8-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News