Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 9

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .270 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 26 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (8-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.