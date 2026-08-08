Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Rays On Aug. 8

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .267 OBP and .306 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 26 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (6-9) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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