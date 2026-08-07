Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 7

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .266 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .574 and he has scored 26 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (10-5) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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