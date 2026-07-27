Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rangers On July 27

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .269 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 24 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

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