Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rangers On July 27
Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .269 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 24 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.