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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On July 26

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .266 OBP and .300 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 24 runs. In 312 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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