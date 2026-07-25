Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 25

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .269 OBP and .303 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 24 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.21 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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