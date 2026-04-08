Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Rangers On April 8

Raleigh is hitting for a .156 BA, .255 OBP and .267 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored two runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will look to MacKenzie Gore (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.