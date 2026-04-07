Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 7

Raleigh is hitting for a .146 BA, .255 OBP and .268 SLG with a 42.6% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .524 and he has scored two runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) makes the start for the Rangers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.