Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Rangers On April 6

Raleigh is hitting for a .132 BA, .233 OBP and .184 SLG with a 46.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .417 and he has scored one run. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Jacob deGrom (0-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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