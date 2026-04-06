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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Rangers On April 6

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, April 6 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .132 BA, .233 OBP and .184 SLG with a 46.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .417 and he has scored one run. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Jacob deGrom (0-0) makes the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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