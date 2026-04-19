Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 19

Raleigh is hitting for a .155 BA, .250 OBP and .262 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .512 and he has scored six runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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