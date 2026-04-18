Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 18

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .253 OBP and .275 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored six runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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