Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 17

Raleigh is hitting for a .169 BA, .253 OBP and .286 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .539 and he has scored six runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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