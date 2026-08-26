Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Phillies On Aug. 26

Raleigh is hitting for a .169 BA, .286 OBP and .346 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 32 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (11-5) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.35 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

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