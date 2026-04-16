Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Padres On April 16

Raleigh is hitting for a .151 BA, .241 OBP and .274 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored six runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Raleigh has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (0-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.