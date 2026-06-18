Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Orioles On June 18

Raleigh is hitting for a .168 BA, .254 OBP and .317 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .571 and he has scored 16 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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