Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Orioles On June 17

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .249 OBP and .317 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (3-7) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.

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