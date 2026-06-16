Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Orioles On June 16

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .243 OBP and .317 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 16 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 18 runs. He returns to action for the first time since May 13, when he went 0 for 4 against the Astros.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (5-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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