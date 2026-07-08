Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Marlins On July 8

Raleigh is hitting for a .169 BA, .266 OBP and .320 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 23 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.