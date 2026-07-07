Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Marlins On July 7

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .264 OBP and .309 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 22 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Max Meyer (9-1) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.53 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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