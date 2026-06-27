Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Guardians On June 27

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .261 OBP and .314 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 19 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-6) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.