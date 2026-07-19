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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Giants On July 19

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will face the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 23 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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