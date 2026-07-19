Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Giants On July 19

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 23 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.