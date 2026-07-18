Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Giants On July 18

Raleigh is hitting for a .167 BA, .271 OBP and .306 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored 23 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Logan Webb (5-7) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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