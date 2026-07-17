Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Giants On July 17

Raleigh is hitting for a .169 BA, .271 OBP and .310 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 23 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Landen Roupp (6-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.