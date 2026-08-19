Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 19

Raleigh is hitting for a .157 BA, .271 OBP and .299 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 27 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.