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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Brewers On Aug. 19

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .157 BA, .271 OBP and .299 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .570 and he has scored 27 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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