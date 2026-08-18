Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Brewers On Aug. 18

Raleigh is hitting for a .158 BA, .268 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 27 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.

Kyle Harrison (9-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.

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