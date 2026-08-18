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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Brewers On Aug. 18

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .158 BA, .268 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored 27 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.

Kyle Harrison (9-3 with a 2.99 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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