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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 5

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 5 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .264 OBP and .309 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 22 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (4-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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