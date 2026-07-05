Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 5

Raleigh is hitting for a .161 BA, .264 OBP and .309 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 22 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Trey Yesavage (4-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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